3 children among 5 hurt after car crashes into van on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were hurt, including three children, when a BMW sedan crashed into a van Thursday night on Jefferson Avenue.

Newport News police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hanover Way and Jefferson Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation into the crash showed the BMW was heading southbound on Jefferson at a high speed when it struck the van, which was heading left onto Hanover Way.

One of the children in the van had injuries that were considered possibly life-threatening, while the two other children and two adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the BMW, 34-year-old Shawn Lamont Whitby, of the 700 block of Windbrook Circle in Newport News, was issued a summons for reckless driving.

