29-year-old driver dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 29-year-old man Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Jefferson Avenue near Meadow Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found a sedan which they say left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, a still-unidentified 29-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

This is breaking news and will be updated.