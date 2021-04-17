29-year-old driver dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 29-year-old man Saturday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Jefferson Avenue near Meadow Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m.
When they got to the scene, officers found a sedan which they say left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
The driver, a still-unidentified 29-year-old man, died at the scene.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
