Man arrested in connection with Newport News shooting that left 17-year-old, 2 others injured

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting last October.

Police say Toren Terrell Haney, address unknown, was arrested Tuesday, March 2, at 5:34 p.m. at Headquarters. He was then turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. 

Haney was arrested on three counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count each reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place, and shooting from vehicles.

Additionally, he was served two outstanding warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court. 

On October 2, 2020, around 1:48 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of 23rd Street.

Police say that once on the scene, officers located two men and a 17-year-old boy with “graze wounds” that were not considered life-threatening. The other two men were a 28-year-old and a 30-year-old.

All were treated on scene by medics and refused transport to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10