Man arrested in connection with Newport News shooting that left 17-year-old, 2 others injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting last October.

Police say Toren Terrell Haney, address unknown, was arrested Tuesday, March 2, at 5:34 p.m. at Headquarters. He was then turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Haney was arrested on three counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count each reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place, and shooting from vehicles.

Additionally, he was served two outstanding warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court.

On October 2, 2020, around 1:48 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of 23rd Street.

Police say that once on the scene, officers located two men and a 17-year-old boy with “graze wounds” that were not considered life-threatening. The other two men were a 28-year-old and a 30-year-old.

All were treated on scene by medics and refused transport to the hospital.