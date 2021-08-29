26-year-old woman dies following overnight shooting on Aqueduct Dr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died following an overnight shooting in Newport News.

According to police, they got the call for the shooting around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on Aqeaduct Drive and Giovanni Court.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 26-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

