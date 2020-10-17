25-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News was sent to the hospital following a shooting just before noon Saturday.

According to Newport News Police, authorities got the call for the incident at 11:59 a.m. in the 1100 block of 23rd Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. No further information have been released regarding his current condition.

There is currently no suspect information available at the moment.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10