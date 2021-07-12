25-year-old man arrested after robbery attempt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Newport News over the weekend.

According to Newport News Police, they received the call for the incident just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Marcus Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers spoke with the victim, a 35-year-old Newport News man, who stated two unknown people attempted to rob and discharged firearms at him.



Initial investigations revealed that the victim was moving items in his trunk when he noticed the two people approaching him from behind. The victim reported one of the subjects stated that it was a robbery.

The victim told police he was able to get his own firearm from his vehicle and pointed it at the accused suspects. Both of the suspects and the victim exchanged gunfire. After the incident, the suspects fled the area on foot.

Shortly after having another person call 911, the victim stated he encountered one of the suspects again. The victim stated the subject discharged his firearm at him and the victim told police he returned gunfire in self-defense.



The victim was able to point out one of the subjects and he was identified as 25-year-old John Matthews. Matthews was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling.

