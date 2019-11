NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting on 23rd Street in Newport News, police say.

Dispatchers say they received notification of a shooting at 4:22 p.m. Monday.

A Newport News Police spokeswoman said the 24-year-old man was shot in the “upper body.”

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said around 5 p.m.

