23rd Street homicide suspect arrested by Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have made an arrest after a homicide last month on 23rd Street.
45-year-old Linwood Lee Perkins Jr. was arrested at NNPD headquarters on Thursday night. He faces second-degree murder and weapons charges.
The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on July 24 and left 39-year-old Leroy Clyburn Jr. dead.
No other details in the case are available, but Perkins is being held at the Newport News City Jail.
