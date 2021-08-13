23rd Street homicide suspect arrested by Newport News police

Linwood Lee Perkins Jr.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have made an arrest after a homicide last month on 23rd Street.

45-year-old Linwood Lee Perkins Jr. was arrested at NNPD headquarters on Thursday night. He faces second-degree murder and weapons charges.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on July 24 and left 39-year-old Leroy Clyburn Jr. dead.

No other details in the case are available, but Perkins is being held at the Newport News City Jail.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

