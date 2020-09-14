22-year-old man killed in shooting on Warwick Boulevard

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
newport news police generic photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man died Monday afternoon after a shooting on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Newport News Police said they responded to the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find the 22-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said there was no suspect information as of 6:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10