22-year-old man killed in shooting on Warwick Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man died Monday afternoon after a shooting on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.
Newport News Police said they responded to the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
They arrived to find the 22-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police said there was no suspect information as of 6:15 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
