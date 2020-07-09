22-year-old arrested in connection with Newport News shooting that injured 2

Davonh Tyli Davis, 22 (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured two people June 15.

Police say Davonh Tyli Davis, 22, is charged with two counts each malicious assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count each possession of a firearm by a violence convicted felon and shoot/throw at train/car/boat.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 12:15 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane. Upon arrival, a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were located with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life- threatening.

Davis was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Newport News Police Headquarters.

He was also served with outstanding warrants out of Portsmouth, although police didn’t specify what those charges are.

