21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, possibly life-threatening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 21-year-old man is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that are possibly life-threatening on Wednesday.

Officers responded at about 11:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue in Newport News.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the possible suspect know each other.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story.

