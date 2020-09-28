21-year-old man arrested following bank robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man they say is suspected of robbing a bank in Newport News last week.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Thimble Shoals Boulevard at 2:22 p.m. on Friday for call about a bank robbery.

The person who reported the robbery said a person entered the store, implied he had a weapon and passed a note demanding cash.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police were able to locate and arrest 21-year-old Daniel Carter in the 100 block of Ambush Street in Hampton.

Carter is facing multiple charges including robbery, threat in writing, and entering a bank armed with intent to commit larceny.

