20-year-old Williamsburg man arrested, accused in shooting death of 18-year-old in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man accused in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Newport News Monday evening.
Police responded to the 100 block of Warks Crescent for a report of a shooting around 10:55 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot.
The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jaqui Kameel Love, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Mickey Robert Smith of Williamsburg in connection to the homicide. Smith is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.