20-year-old Williamsburg man arrested, accused in shooting death of 18-year-old in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man accused in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Newport News Monday evening.

Police responded to the 100 block of Warks Crescent for a report of a shooting around 10:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jaqui Kameel Love, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Mickey Robert Smith of Williamsburg in connection to the homicide. Smith is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.