20-year-old man suffers non life-threatening injuries following Newport News shooting incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a 20-year-old man in Newport News walked into the hospital Sunday evening.

According to reports, Newport News Police were sent a local hospital just before 8 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot wound.

When they got there, they made contact with a 20-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police the incident happened in the 200 block of Quarter Trail.

No suspect information has been released at the moment and incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

