20-year-old man charged with shooting at vehicles, house in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting incident on Manor Road in July.
Police say 20-year-old Akeen Mekhi Hicks, of the 500 block of Bellwood Road, is charged with one count each maliciously shooting into an occupied building, shooting in a public place, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from vehicle, and attempt to commit noncapital felonies.
Police say the charges stem from July 14.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Manor Road around 2:50 p.m. July 14 for a report of gunshots fired.
When they arrived, police found gunfire damage to three vehicles and a house.
No injuries were reported.
