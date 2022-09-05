NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The incident began after police in Leesburg, Virginia, reported the missing 16-year-old girl on August 20. At the time, officials say 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez assaulted the teen and abducted her by force.

The day after, August 21, police say the teen was located, however, Hernandez-Melendez was still wanted.

On September 1, the suspect was arrested in Newport News. He remains held on no bond at the Newport News City Jail on one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Joel Hernandez-Melendez (Courtesy – Newport News City Jail)