NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two local Verizon technicians saved a family and their dog from a house fire in Newport News.

According to a communications manager from Verizon, Chris Leonhard was completing an assignment in Newport News when he noticed smoke billowing from a porch across the street.

Leonhard then called another technician, Nick Christian, who was less than a block away. While Leonhard tried to contain the fire by spraying the roof with the hose, Christian helped the family get out safely while calling 911.

The fire marshall told the communications manager that if Leonhard and Christian did not act as quickly as they did, the whole house would have been engulfed.