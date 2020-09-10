NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.
Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound I-64 east of Route 17, J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.
Troopers were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- 2-vehicle crash results in fatality on I-64 in Newport News
- Dallas charity helping families struggling with meals during pandemic
- Education key to public acceptance of any coronavirus vaccine, surgeon general says
- FDA: We feel the urgency, but we’re not going to cut any corners on safe COVID-19 vaccine
- At least 17 US police chiefs have resigned or been fired since June 1