2-vehicle crash results in fatality on I-64 in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound I-64 east of Route 17, J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Troopers were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m.

