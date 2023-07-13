NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say two teenagers were sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Newport News

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of 26th St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old outside with gunshot wounds

Police say both teenagers were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.