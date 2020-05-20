Live Now
2 shot on Logan Place in Newport News

Newport News

Logan Place shooting in Newport News. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were shot Tuesday night in Newport News.

Dispatchers say there was a shooting reported in the 400 block of Logan Place in Newport News around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people were shot. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

