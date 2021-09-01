2 Portsmouth men arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at Newport News hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in the murder of another 18-year-old at a Newport News hotel in April.

Dispatch said they were notified around 3:56 a.m. on April 28 of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Upon arrival, a man was located with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police say the shooting occurred inside the hotel.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Darrius Brown Jr. of Hampton.

18-year-old Karim Deshawn Strothers-Chalk (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

On July 29, Portsmouth Police arrested 18-year-old Karim Deshawn Strothers-Chalk in connection to the fatal shooting. Strothers-Chalk has been charged with one count each of 2nd-degree murder, conspiracy/murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A man in Portsmouth, whom police say was a juvenile at the time of the offense, was also arrested on September 1 in connection the shooting. The man has been charged with one count each of 1st-degree murder, conspiracy/murder, robbery, conspiracy/robbery, discharge a firearm in an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.