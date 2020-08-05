2 people stabbed in Newport News Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say two people were found Wednesday with stab wounds.

Police say the people were located in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News around 2 p.m., according to a Newport News Police spokesman.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown as of 4 p.m., police said.

