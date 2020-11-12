2 Newport News officers indicted in fatal shooting of man after struggle at condo in 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two officers involved in a shooting that left a man dead after a struggle involving a taser last year at a condominium have been indicted.

One officer, Sgt. Albin T. Pearson, a 12-year veteran of the Newport News Police Department, is charged with second-degree murder, among other felonies and a misdemeanor.

The second officer, Dwight A. Pitterson, is charged with malicious wounding and three other related charges.

WAVY News confirmed Wednesday with Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney C. Phillip Ferguson — who was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case — that the officers had been indicted in connection with the death of 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III inside his condominium on Dec. 27 last year.

The Pearson and Pitterson turned themselves in Wednesday after a Newport News grand jury indicted them Tuesday. They are being held without bond in jail and have a court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

“We were appointed as the special prosecutor and we were looking at all the facts of this case since about January. We presented our evidence to a grand jury and they returned indictments against Albin Pearson and Dwight Pitterson,” Ferguson, the special prosecutor, said.

Pearson is charged with:

Second-degree murder,

assault by shooting in the commission of a felony,

misdemeanor assault,

entering property to damage, etc,

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

reckless handling of a firearm

Pitterson is charged with:

Malicious wounding,

assault by shooting, stabbing, etc in the commission of a felony,

misdemeanor assault and

entering property to damage, etc.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Nantucket Place. Several officers were trying to serve a misdemeanor warrant at Berry’s home for misusing 911 multiple times earlier that day.

The offense is a class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, which carries a sentenced of up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500.

Police Chief Steve Drew held a press conference on the incident shortly after it happened, laying out the details he knew at the time.

Several officers arrived on scene to find Berry in an “agitated” state, Drew said. They tried to get him to step outside him home, but he refused.

He said Berry refused to comply when officers tried to take him into custody, and ran back into his condo, trying to slam the door on the officers. Officers followed and a struggle ensued. Berry ended up on the floor.

Drew said he refused to be handcuffed when he was on the floor, drawing his arms in against his chest. A female officer attempted to calm the man by patting him on the back and reassuring him, but he continued yelling.

Berry was tased after he continued to refuse to comply, Drew said. He then grabbed the taser and tased two of the officers, prompting more of a struggle, during which one of the officers shot him.

They tried to perform CPR, but he died at the scene.

Drew said Berry’s mental illness factored into the incident. Drew said he had called the emergency line more than a dozen times, in the couple of months leading up to the shooting.

Following the shooting, Newport News Police released the name of Pearson identifying him as the officer involved in the incident. At the time, he was placed on administrative leave with pay. Police did not identify Pitterson or any other officers involved at the time.

Latest Posts: