NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Newport News Monday.

Newport News police were notified of a shooting around 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Oscar Loop at the Kingstowne Apartments.

When units arrived at the location, they found two men who were shot.

Both men were transported to the hospital with injuries said to be non life-threatening. At the hospital, one of the men died from his injuries.

10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye was on the scene Monday morning and said she found three bullet holes pierced through an apartment window.

Bullet holes located pierced through an apartment window following a shooting at Kingstowne Apartments. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY's KaMaria Braye

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.