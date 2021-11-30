2 men injured, one critical, following stabbing on Orcutt Ave in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were sent to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a stabbing incident in Newport News Monday evening.

According to Newport News Police, officers responded to a local hospital around 9:25 p.m. Monday regarding a call about two men suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men, a 24-year-old resident from Newport News, sustained non life-threatening injuries. However, the other man, a 19-year-old from Portsmouth, sustained life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that it occurred in the 4200 block of Orcutt Avenue in Newport News.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including additional possible injuries or suspect information.

The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.