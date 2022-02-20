2 men injured during shooting at Natalie Circle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured following a shooting in Newport News Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 1:35 p.m. Sunday in the 13200 block of Natalie Circle.

Two men sustained non life-threatenig injuries and were sent to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.