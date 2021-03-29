2 men charged after overnight pursuit in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested two men following a brief pursuit early Monday morning.

Dispatchers said police were called to the area of the Colony Road and Lucas Creek Road around 12:46 a.m for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, a vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen in the 12900 block of Warwick Boulevard and police said they arrested the driver and passenger after a short foot pursuit. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are 19-year-old Alejandro Isaiah Marrero, of the 700 block of Macon Road in Hampton, and 18-year-old Eric Bryce Washington, of the 500 block of Coral Court.

Alejandro Isaiah Marrero

Marrero is charged with obstruction of justice, eluding law enforcement, driving without a license and reckless driving.

Washington is charged with possession of a marijuana and obstruction of justice.

No other details were shared in a press release.