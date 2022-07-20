NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in finding two men accused of attempted robbery.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on June 22 in the 900 block of Marcus Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown man knocked on a resident’s door. When the resident answered, the man demanded money from the occupant.

When the resident told the man she did not have money, the suspect then fled that area.

There were no injuries reported.





Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.