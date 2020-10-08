2 males fire shots at Newport News officers after call about car break-ins

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they need help identifying two males they say fired shots at one of their officers.

On Tuesday night, police officers responded to a call about two men breaking into cars on Hanover Way and Jefferson Avenue.

When law enforcement arrived, the two men ran off.

Police say as they were running, they turned and fired on the officers.

No officer was hurt. None of them discharged their weapons.

Police say one of the males was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light or gray jeanrs and a black backpack. The second person wore a black hooded sweatshirt and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

Latest Posts: