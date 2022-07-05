NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say two juveniles were shot, one with life-threatening injuries, in Newport News Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Wickham Avenue.

Police added that two male juveniles were shot, one of which had life-threatening injuries following the incident.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.