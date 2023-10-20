NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person was thrown from a vehicle and another had to be physically removed, according to officials, following a serious crash on the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Newport News Thursday night.

The Newport News Fire Department responded to the crash scene at 10:30 p.m., near the Oyster Point Road/Victory Blvd. exit.

Two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. The fire department spokesperson did not know how badly they were injured, but did confirm there were no fatalities reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

WAVY has reached out to Virginia State Police for additional details on their involvement.