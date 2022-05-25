NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are now investigating after two people were injured following a home invasion Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Delmar Lane regarding the home invasion just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they got to the scene, officers got in touch with the victims, a man and a woman, who suffered minor injuries during the incident. The victims were treated at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victims were inside the home when someone knocked on the door. When the male victim opened the door, he told police that an unknown man assaulted him and demanded money.

The two armed suspects then both made their way inside the home and began assaulting the female victim and demanded money.

The suspects took the woman’s purse, which contained cash, cards, and personal items, before fleeing on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with dark skin, 5’7” – 5’8”, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a Black male with a medium complexion, 5’8” – 5’9”, stocky build, wearing a camouflage-colored hoodie.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.