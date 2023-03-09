Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Peninsula Health District building Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

According to the spokesperson from the Virginia Department of Health, Larry Hill, the vehicle drove into the building located at 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. around 3 p.m.

Hill says the driver and a health department employee who was inside the building were transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Peninsula Health District is closed and will remain closed on Friday pending a further inspection of the building.