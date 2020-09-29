2 hurt after stabbing, shooting incident on Guenevere Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two men are hurt after an altercation late Monday night on Guenevere Court.

The men stabbed each other and one ended up being shot, police say. Both of their injuries were considered not life-threatening. The 911 call came in at 11:50 p.m.

No other details were available early Tuesday, but police said one suspect was in custody.

Latest Posts: