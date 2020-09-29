NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two men are hurt after an altercation late Monday night on Guenevere Court.
The men stabbed each other and one ended up being shot, police say. Both of their injuries were considered not life-threatening. The 911 call came in at 11:50 p.m.
No other details were available early Tuesday, but police said one suspect was in custody.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Multiple’ credit card skimming devices found at New Kent gas station
- Carole Baskin booted from ‘Dancing with the Stars’
- Cox hosting virtual event Tuesday to discuss digital learning divide
- 2 hurt after stabbing, shooting incident on Guenevere Court in Newport News
- North Carolina to allow indoor visits at nursing homes after progress made against COVID-19