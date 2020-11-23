2 hospitalized after house fire in Newport News

Beechmont Drive house fire in Newport News (Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire Monday night, the Newport News Fire Department said.

The call came in at 6:15 p.m. reporting the fire in the 200 bock of Beechmont Drive in Newport News, dispatchers said.

At 8:20 p.m., the fire department tweeted saying crews were still on the scene.

Two civilians sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

The fire is under investigation, the department said.

