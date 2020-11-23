2 hospitalized after house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire Monday night, the Newport News Fire Department said.

The call came in at 6:15 p.m. reporting the fire in the 200 bock of Beechmont Drive in Newport News, dispatchers said.

At 8:20 p.m., the fire department tweeted saying crews were still on the scene.

Two civilians sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

The fire is under investigation, the department said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.