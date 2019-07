WAVY Viewer Photo of Newport News Police at the apartment complex.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were found dead inside of an apartment on Marshview Drive on Saturday.

Newport News Police say they were called to the area just before 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Medics pronounced the two, a male and a female, dead at the scene, police say.

Police believe it was a domestic-related incident and they found a gun inside the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

