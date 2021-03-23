2 dead after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said they are not seeking any suspects after a man and woman were shot and killed Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Green Drive.

They arrived to find a man and woman on scene with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they aren’t seeking any suspects and “there was evidence recovered at the scene,” but did not elaborate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

