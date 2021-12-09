2 boys hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries, after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two boys were injured, one seriously, in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

Police responded to the 1100 block of 17th Street in reference to multiple shots fired around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find two “adolescent males” who were each shot multiple times. Police did not specify the ages of the boys.

One boy’s injuries are life-threatening. The other’s are not believed to be life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a Black male wearing a red bubble coat with a “different colored hood” and dark blue jeans. Police said it’s unclear whether he knew the victims.

Police did not give an estimated age of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.