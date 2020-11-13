2 arrested in connection with shooting on Oak Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were arrested this week in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Nov. 4, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Oak Avenue in Newport News. Police say further investigation led to warrants being obtained for 26-year-old Dereck Anthony Johnson and 21-year-old Deshazor Mykayla Sanford.

Johnson and Sanford were arrested Nov. 9 and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Sanford — who is known to the victim — is charged with one count each of malicious wounding, burglary, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shoot/throw into an occupied building, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Mr. Johnson — who is not known to the victim — is charged with one count each burglary, possession of burglarious tools, and malicious wounding.

