19-year-old with gunshot wound walks into local hospital, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old man with a possible life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a local hospital Sunday night.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area of the 500 block of Randolph Road in Newport News.

Shortly after, officers were notified of the 19-year-old who had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injury is believed to be life-threatening, according to a police spokesperson.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

