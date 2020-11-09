19-year-old with gunshot wound walks into local hospital, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old man with a possible life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a local hospital Sunday night.
Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area of the 500 block of Randolph Road in Newport News.
Shortly after, officers were notified of the 19-year-old who had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim’s injury is believed to be life-threatening, according to a police spokesperson.
No further information is available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.