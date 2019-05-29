19-year-old shot on Viking Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to be okay after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Newport News police say they were called to the 500 block of Viking Drive just before 3:45 a.m. for a shooting.

They located a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.