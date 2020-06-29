19-year-old man in Newport News accused of robbery, assault among other charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old in Newport News was arrested in connection to an assault and robbery incident late last month.

Police say officers were called to 800 block of East Willow Point Place regarding a robbery incident.

When they arrived, officers say they made contact with two victims, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who claimed that four individuals assaulted them.

Reports say the suspects approached the victims and began to assault them, then took some personal property from the male victim.

Both victims suffered minor injuries from the incident.

After further investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Yahmir Hamlet in connection to the incident. Hamlet was charged with two counts of robbery, assault, simple assault by mob, gang participation in criminal activity.

