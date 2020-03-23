Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting and sharing explicit images of juvenile online

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

Deandre Elijah Eaddy, 19, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile and sharing explicit images of the child on social media. (Photo courtesy of the Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and sharing explicit images of that child online, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Deandre Elijah Eaddy is charged with sodomy, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexually explicit items. He is being held at the Newport News City Jail without bond, according to the NNPD.

Police began investigating Eaddy on Feb. 1 when they received a report that the 19-year-old sexually assaulted a juvenile in the fall of 2019. Police were also told that Eaddy shared inappropriate images of the child on social media, according to the NNPD.

Eaddy was arrested on March 22. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories