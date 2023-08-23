NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, 19 recruits will become Newport News police officers.

These recruits are part of the 31st graduating class of the Newport News Police Department’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The ceremony is a culmination of six months of training in practical scenarios and the classroom. After graduation, the new officers will be assigned to field training officers for additional training before they allowed to patrol independently.

Graduates will hear remarks from Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew, Young Adult Police Commissioner Malaysia Ishmael, BLE 31 class representative Tiffany Williams and others.

Additionally, the Newport News Police Department’s Color Guard and Newport News Police Pipes and Drums Band will perform.

The new officers will be sworn in by Newport News Circuit Courts Judge, the Honorable Matthew Hoffman.

The graduation ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Newport News located on 12716 Warwick Blvd.