18-year-old injured in shooting on Bayberry Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday night.
The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Bayberry Drive.
They responded to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken by medics to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
