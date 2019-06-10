18-year-old facing multiple charges in Newport News drive-by shooting

Newport News, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested the suspect in connection of a shooting in Newport News that sent a man to the hospital.

18-year-old Nickolas Morgan of the 400 block of Whealton Road in Hampton has been arrested in connection of a shooting in Newport News.

According to dispatch, Newport News police were sent to the 500 block of Viking Drive at approximately 3 a.m. on May 29 and found a 19-year-old York Town man suffering from non life-threatening wounds.

The victim said he was on the front porch when a white vehicle drove by and fired a shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

After further investigation, authorities were led to 18-year-old Morgan and arrested him on June 6.

He is charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of firearm, use of firearm in commission of a felony, a possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to this incident.