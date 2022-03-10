18-year-old charged in shooting death of Woodside High student due in court Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Demari Batten, the 18-year-old former Warwick High School student charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Woodside High student Justice Dunham, is due in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Batten is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The shooting happened back in December outside Menchville High School next to a car Batten had taken to a basketball game at the school. Tensions first started with a verbal altercation in the school’s gym, police said, which escalated in the parking lot.

Batten was taken into police custody at the scene and has claimed he shot Dunham in self-defense.

Justice’s father Mike Dunham says eyewitnesses told him that Justice was under attack at the time.

WAVY’s Chris Horne will be in court today and have more updates coming up.