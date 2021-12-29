17-year-old suspect in Newport News man’s fatal shooting arrested during tactical situation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Newport News.

The 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested following a tactical operation in the 300 block of Deputy Lane Tuesday evening.

The teen is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and 17 additional charges listed below:

Abduction by Force, Intimidation/Deception (x3)

Robbery (x3)

Assault: Shoot, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony (x2)

Train/Car/Boat: Maliciously Shoot/Throw (x1)

Firearm: Use in Commission of a Felony (x4)

Firearm: Possession by Convicted Felon (x2)

Firearm: Possession by Person <18 (x1)

Parole Violation (x2)

The charges stem from a fatal shooting on Dec. 23 in the 300 block of Roseman Court. When they got to the scene, officers found 24-year-old Michael Anthony Neblett suffering from a gunshot wound. Neblett was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tuesday evening’s “large-scale operation” involved NNPD Special Investigations, Major Crimes Division, Patrol Division, and with assistance from the US Marshal’s Task Force.

Officials say they believed that the juvenile suspect was armed which led to the tactical operation.

The teen was taken into custody without incident just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.