PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Newport News, police say.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of West Avenue and 28th Street.

The 16-year-old shot is believed to have injured that are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information, according to a police spokesperson.

16-year-old shot in Newport News (photo: WAVY viewer)

