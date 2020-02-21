13 cars stolen from auto dealer in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Everything from BMWs to Range Rovers: 13 cars are missing from a car lot at A-Z Auto Sales in Newport News.

“Yup, they took a Maserati. That’s a $40,000 car,” said A-Z Auto Sales Owner Shaq Azizi.

Azizi says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday.

“I don’t know what their plan was. They could’ve been taking it to the chop shop or they was just being stupid and drunk and having fun,” said Azizi.

Azizi says four of the cars that were stolen were found nearby dumped in front of homes.

Then, he says another one was found in Norfolk.

“When you think about it, you think it might be organized crime, but it might be some dumb kids. Until you really find out what it is, but yeah, what are you going to do?” he stated.

He says they tried to knock out the front door with a cinder block, but it didn’t break. They then tried a side window, which they successfully broke, and got in to steal sets of car keys.

He says surveillance videos shows about 10 to 15 people were involved with the theft — he says most of them looked like teenagers.

Azizi says, fortunately, he has good insurance, but they took a big hit.

“We had a couple sales and cars are gone, customers calling, but we can’t deliver because the cars aren’t here,” Azizi said.

He also says one on the lot is damaged because they tried to drive over a fence and got stuck.

Azizi says this was a big wake up call.

“I’m going to take my keys out of here. You can’t stop them from damaging cars, but at least you can save this type of headache,” he said.

Newport News Police say they are following leads in this active investigation.

